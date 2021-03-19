Waste truck overturns on Route 34

WALL TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer filled with residential waste overturned on the ramp from Highway 34 South to Highway 195 West, shutting down traffic for four hours on Thursday.

in a press release, the Wall Township Police Department said officers responded to reported overturned tractor trailer on 9 a.m. on Thursday.

On scene, officers found the driver, a 33 year old Bellmawr man, and an overturned 2003 truck with the trailer spilled on the ramp.

“At this time, he failed to properly negotiate the ramp resulting in the truck and trailer overturning onto its side,” Wall police said in the release.

The driver was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center by Wall Police EMS with non-life threatening injuries, police said. He received a summons for careless driving.

The ramps from Highway 34 south to Highway 195 west and from Highway 138 west to Highway 34 south were both closed for approximately four hours until the scene was cleared.

The State Department of Transportation and Glendola Fire Department assisted on the scene.

