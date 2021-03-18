Students’ in-person schedule to expand in April

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Elementary school students may attend in-person classes five days a week with early dismissal beginning next month, the Brick Township Public School District announced on Thursday.

The schedule change, slated to take effect on Monday, April 12, constitutes “Phase Three” of the district’s restart-and-recovery plan. Brick’s middle schools and high schools will likely enter Phase Three “a few weeks later,” Superintendent of Schools Thomas Farrell said at the March 18 school board meeting.

Certain elementary school and middle school programs, including preK, special education, LLD and others, began Phase Three on March 15, according to Superintendent Farrell. With these exceptions, the entire Brick school district currently operates under a four-day, in-person, early-dismissal schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.