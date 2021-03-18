High school clubs team for spring clean up

POINT PLEASANT — Five Point Pleasant Borough High School clubs are coming together to do a spring clean up of properties in Point Pleasant Borough.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20 and Saturday, March 27, students from the high school’s Future Business Leaders of America club, National Honor Society, Key Club, Interact Club and Leo Club will wear their protective gardening gear to aid community members in such tasks as weeding, raking, moving lawn furniture and more to get their properties ready for the spring season.

Donations raised from the spring clean up effort will go to support Panthers Let’s Eat, whose mission is to provide children and their siblings who are on the free/reduced lunch program with healthy meals when school is not in session — including winter, spring and summer breaks.

Their goal is to make sure that no child in all four Point Pleasant School District schools goes hungry and aims to provide enough food so that each child in the residence may have five breakfasts, five lunches and plenty of snacks on the weeks they are out of school.

“Obviously this has been an unusual school year due to the pandemic. Each of our clubs/organizations were trying to figure out how we were going to meet and what activities we were going to do,” said FBLA advisor Dave Johnson.

“The Future Business Leaders of America club decided to follow the ‘Lead4Change’ program, which is a leadership curriculum with a framework for community service. We coupled these lessons with discussions about our local businesses and the leadership roles they take in our community.

“I shared the story of Peter Cancro and Jersey Mike’s with the students in the club [and how] Mr. Cancro [went from] working at Mike’s Subs to buying the store as a 17-year-old high school senior. We discussed that what helps make Jersey Mike’s successful, besides their quality of product, is the fact of how they give back to their communities.

“From the lessons and discussion came the process of how do we as a club give to our community, how do we do it in the middle of a pandemic? The club researched who needs help in the community. After discussion of the research done by club members, Panthers Let’s Eat became the organization we wanted to help.”

With the FBLA members’ strong desire to help students throughout the school district, the next task was determining what type of service could be done to raise funds to support Panthers Let’s Eat.

