District pays $325K to teacher over editing of pro-Trump’ T-shirt slogan from yearbook

WALL TOWNSHIP — A former teacher who claimed she was ordered to edit a high school yearbook photo showing a pro-Donald Trump T-shirt five years ago will be paid $325,000 in a settlement with the Wall Township School District.

Susan Parsons, a teacher and yearbook committee advisor at Wall Township High School, claimed that in 2016, she was told by a secretary, under the directive of then-Superintendent Cheryl Dyer, to remove a “Trump Make America Great Again” slogan from a student’s T-shirt for the school’s 2017 yearbook, according the complaint filed in May 2019.

“That’s got to go,” the suit says she was told.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Parsons will personally receive $204,000 of the settlement and the rest will go to attorney fees according to the agreement, which is covered by Wall Township’s joint insurance fund.

Ms. Dyer has since retired and been succeeded by Superintendent Tracy Handerhan, who was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>