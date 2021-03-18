CBA Pipes and Drums perform at Spring Lake Heights Elementary

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — On a misty St. Patrick’s Day morning, the Christian Brothers Academy Pipes & Drums treated students and staff of Spring Lake Heights Elementary School to an outdoor performance.

The pipers and drummers marched as children and teachers, dressed up in green with shamrock and leprechaun hats, lined up along the front of the school.

In years past, the the Friendly Sons would come and march through the school building. This year, the school asked the band from the private boys prep school in Lincroft to come and play outside of the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was great for us and great for them as they have had limited opportunities to march. Their performance was phenomenal and gave our school community a sense of normalcy,” John W. Spalthoff, the elementary school principal/superintendent, said.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.