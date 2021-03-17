Manasquan BOE awards $4.8M contract to build field house

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Board of Education has awarded a $4.8 million contract to H&S Construction and Mechanical Inc. for the construction of its multi-purpose indoor athletic facility.

According to the resolution passed at Tuesday night’s meeting, the board received 23 bids for the field house project; of the 23, officials said, H&S submitted the lowest responsive and responsible bid in the amount of $4,840,000.

The project is being funded by a bond ordinance, passed by the Manasquan Borough Council on March 1, appropriating $5,275,000 through the issuance of $5,020,000 in bonds or notes. The school district funded the down payment for the bond ordinance, and will use its general fund to repay the bond over a 26-year period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school board also passed a resolution approving an agreement between the district and New Road Construction Management Co. for providing the services of a construction manager of record.

The preconstruction phase of the project is set to begin next week and will last about a month and a half, according to School Business Administrator Pete Crawley.

The project is expected to be mostly completed by the fall, Mr. Crawley said, with some punch list work continuing through the winter recess.

The field house is a 200-foot-by-160-foot indoor training facility to be built on the current high school softball field. The facility will include a 160-foot-by-160-foot fully lighted turf field, lined for multiple sports, a weight training room, a dedicated wrestling space, retractable batting cages, restrooms and storage.

The school district and borough entered into a shared-services agreement to fund the project, which also outlines the usage of the facility.

The agreement states that once the project is completed, the field house, gymnasium, athletic facilities and parking will be available to both the school district and the borough. The borough will be allotted a minimum of six hours per day when school is in session and nine hours per day when school is not in session for usage of the facilities per fiscal year.

The school district would have scheduling preference for the facilities; however, the borough would be permitted to use the facilities for recreational and other municipal purposes so long as it does not conflict with school-related use.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[subscribe_CS]