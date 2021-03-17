BELMAR — A proposal to reimagine the northern corridor of Route 35 was aired on Tuesday, with plans that would include replacing the Waterview Pavilion, Riverview Pavilion and Belmar Motor Lodge with two five-story mixed-use complexes between Eighth and Tenth avenues.

The target area is within the Seaport Redevelopment area, an overlay zone created after the 2008 recession to spur redevelopment along the borough’s Main Street and waterfront areas.

Ed Russo, chief executive officer of the Russo Development, said the firm has been working with the Repetti family, which owns the properties, since 2019 on the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to working on a project that the community and the borough can be proud of,”, Mr. Russo said at the end of a one hour and 30 minute presentation on the proposal.

A general overview of the plan was presented to the borough council by Dean Marchetto, founder of Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects, designers of Pier Village, in Long Branch.

The firm’s proposed concept for the Belmar site consists of two “C”-shaped buildings containing about 250 residential units, 480 parking spaces and public spaces in an area west of the train tracks. There would also be underground parking, a pool, green space, roof access and a rooftop restaurant located on the top floor. Plans also call for ground floor parking, with additional space for a cafe and restaurant.

Mr. Marchetto described the project area as being in the “center of gravity” of Belmar, connecting Main Street, the Belmar Marina and Route 35, and he said it would enhance the borough’s “downtown neighborhood.”

“I think it would make a beautiful addition to your town and make a beautiful, wonderful gateway-landmark entry as you’re coming into town over the Shark River Inlet,” he told council members.

Along the access road west of the tracks, there would be a public thoroughfare that could present spaces for special events.

The Waterview Pavilion, Riverview Pavilion and Motor Lodge is currently owned by the Repetti family, whose members did not speak at the meeting.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.