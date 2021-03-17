Ordinances prohibit shade structures from parks, beaches

MANASQUAN — The borough council passed two ordinances Monday night prohibiting the use of umbrellas and other fixtures in parks and on the beach, with some exceptions.

The first ordinance amended section 10-1.1 of the borough code regarding prohibited acts in parks and recreation areas. The second ordinance concerning the beaches and beachfronts chapter of the borough code was amended to include a new section, 12-4.28, titled “Restrictions on Umbrellas, Tents and Canopies.”

Both ordinances prohibit the assembly and use of any umbrella, tent, canopy, shelter or structure in borough parks and recreation areas, as well as on any beach or bathing area.

Exceptions include umbrellas with one central post to support shade that is no larger than 8 feet in diameter and 7 feet 6 inches tall, and does not contain grounding lines, ropes or sides; and baby tents, to provide shade to infants and small children, that are no larger than 40 inches high, 40 inches wide and 40 inches deep.

Both ordinances state that umbrellas and baby tents anchoring lines, tethers, or the like cannot extend beyond the perimeter of the structure; and that the structures referenced may be permitted if a use-of-borough-property application is filed with the municipal clerk and approved by the mayor and council.

The ordinance regarding beach fixtures additionally states that umbrellas and baby tents cannot be placed in an area obscuring a lifeguard’s view of the ocean or in an area impeding a lifeguard’s egress from a lifeguard stand, as determined by a lifeguard.

