Nancy Lee Carroll

Nancy Lee Carroll, 79, of Ocala, Florida and formerly Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 1, 2021 after a stoic battle with cancer.

Nancy was born on Feb. 8, 1942 to Oscar and Helen Johnson in Newark. She graduated Neptune High School in 1959 and attended Trenton State College. Nancy married