1 of 7

BELMAR — In January, Rima Samman created a memorial on the Belmar beachfront as a way to honor her brother, Rami, who died from COVID-19. Since then, the memorial has grown to include the names of thousands. On Saturday, more than 500 people who had submitted names gathered there for a candlelight vigil to remember their lost loved ones.

Ten large hearts, outlined on the Belmar beachfront by yellow sea shells, around stones carrying the names of some 2,000 COVID-19 victims, were the focal point of the memorial, which honored the more than 500,000 lives lost to the virus in the United States.

“I never imagined it would get this big, I literally thought I was going to bed that night and coming back to clean it up and I woke to 198 messages the next day and I didn’t know how to say now,” Ms. Samman said to a crowd at the Third Avenue beachfront in Belmar who held candles and signs honoring their loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know the need to see our loved one’s name, versus a statistic on TV,” she said.

The vigil also marked the anniversary of the March 2020 declaration of the global pandemic by the World Health Organization. By March 21, 2020, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a statewide stay-at-home order and the closure of all non-essential businesses.

For Ms. Samman, and many at the vigil, this anniversary marks the beginning of the end.

“I think for many of us around here tonight, it marks the beginning of the ending of time with whatever loved one we have in our hearts,” she said.

[VIEW VIDEO]

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[subscribe_cs]