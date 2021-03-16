Gary Thorpe

By
Star News Group Staff
-
67 views

Gary Franklin Thorpe, 78, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 peacefully at home in Brielle.

He was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1942. Gary graduated from Parsons College where he met his wife, Candace. They raised their daughter in Philadelphia and spent summers at the beach in Bay Head where he enjoyed tennis, his