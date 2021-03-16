Eulalia ‘Lolly’ Griffith

Eulalia “Lolly” Griffith, 85, lifelong resident of Manasquan, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.
 
Lolly was born and raised in Manasquan and graduated from Manasquan High School in 1953. After high school, she worked as an administrative assistant at the Sea Girt Army