Beatrice Murday, 101, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home in Avon-By-The-Sea, surrounded by her loving family.

Beatrice Sarah Endebrock was born in Trenton, on April 16, 1919, and lived there until marrying Stanley James Murday on July 12, 1941. She was a proud military wife, moving around the country and overseas, while