Roi L. Plasse

By
Star News Group Staff
-
39 views

With heavy hearts, Mr. Roi Leon Plasse, 80, of Manasquan, beloved husband, father and grandpa, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Roi was born in Paterson and raised in Paterson and Hawthorne. He was a graduate of St. Peter’s