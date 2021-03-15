Richard and Catherine Yaeger

Star News Group Staff
Richard D. Yaeger, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Catherine M. Yaeger, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Care-One of Wall Township.

Richard was born in Montclair and graduated from Montclair High School. Catherine [Ferguson] was born in Jersey City and raised