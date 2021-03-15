Joseph George Roddy

Joseph George Roddy, 86, of Venice, Florida, previously of Belmar, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Joe was born November 22, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the son of the late Martin J. and Delia [Healy] Roddy. He was preceded by his previous wife Elizabeth, daughter Kathleen, brothers Brian, Marty, Pete and Jim and his sister