John W. ‘Jack’ Paterno

Jack Paterno, 83, of Wall Township, passed away at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Jack was born in Elizabeth and raised in Linden. He lived in Middletown for 39 years in the same house with his wife Lenore [Lennie] of 57 years where they raised four sons. He moved to
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)