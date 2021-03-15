John W. ‘Jack’ Paterno

Jack Paterno, 83, of Wall Township, passed away at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Jack was born in Elizabeth and raised in Linden. He lived in Middletown for 39 years in the same house with his wife Lenore [Lennie] of 57 years where they raised four sons. He moved to