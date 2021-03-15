Homeowners in Brick describe impact of spreading wildfire

BRICK TOWNSHIP — As firefighters battled a 170-acre wildfire spreading from Lakewood to Brick on Sunday, Steve Guedes watched first responders running hoses through his home on the corner of Francis Street and Charles Drive.

“We had fire on both the left and right sides of our house, that met over the top,” he said. “The flames, they said, were about 20-30 feet high … They fought in the backyard for awhile.”

At the time, Mr. Guedes said, first responders did not know whether his house would survive or succumb to the flames.

“They weren’t even sure if they would be able to keep it off,” he said. “They said they were about 50-50 on that, whether to call it a wash. But they did legitimate heroic actions and saved it, somehow. We didn’t think it was going to be here.”

On Monday morning, residents of Francis Street were able to report that their homes sustained relatively mild damage from the fire, though backyard fences, sheds and pool structures were annihilated.

Personnel and equipment from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Forest Fire Service remained on scene Monday, working to suppress what some authorities were describing as a “wildfire.” They said it began in the vicinity of Garden State Parkway exit 89, near Airport Road in Lakewood, and quickly spread toward Route 70 in Brick and forced closure of the parkway and several local roads.

In a message Sunday, Sgt. Jim Kelly, of the Brick Township Police Department, reported that the Brick Lake Park neighborhood on Cedar Bridge Avenue, behind Target had been evacuated, as well as stores along the Route 70 vicinity.

Mayor John Ducey confirmed that 29 homes in Brick Lake Park were damaged, with three of the homes uninhabitable.

The New Jersey Forest Fire service reported that one of its firefighters had been hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to a post on the service’s Facebook page, the fire was approximately 162 acres in size as of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, with damage to at least two commercial structures.

“The wildfire has come close to residential areas, and residents in the Lakewood and Brick Twp. areas are urged to stay away from impacted areas and emergency response activity,” the Sunday night post stated.

As of Monday, authorities were describing the blaze as having spread to 170 acres in Lakewood and Brick Township.

The Garden State Parkway was closed in both directions in the area of mile marker 80 through 91 until approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, with authorities citing a “large forest fire,” that started off Airport Road.

“In addition to our local fire companies, police and EMS, emergency personnel from the State, County and local municipalities are on the scene for the fires impacting our community and will remain on scene throughout the night to work to contain the fire as best as possible. These crews are battling winds and dry brush/trees. Expect delays as they do their work,” Brick Township reported on its Facebook page.

“We would also like to extend our most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the first responders who are working so hard to fight this fire and protect life and property. Thank you!”

A Red Flag Fire Weather Warning issued by the sheriff’s office stated: “no open fires are allowed until Monday evening [03/15]. This includes all permitted prescribed fires [control burns], agricultural open burning, and recreational campfires.”

Reporter Kayla Marsh also contributed to this story.

