Forest fire burning near mile marker 89 on GSP

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions in the area of mile marker 83 through 90, due to what authorities are describing as a “large forest fire.”

According to an alert from the Ocean County Sheriffs Office shortly after 1:30 p.m., the fire is burning in the area of mile marker 89 on the Parkway, the Airport Road and Cedar Bridge Avenue area. Along the commercial stretch of Route 70, evacuations of homes behind Lowes appear to be underway.

Earlier today a Red Flag Fire Weather Warning was issued, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, which stated “no open fires are allowed until Monday evening [03/15]. This includes all permitted prescribed fires [control burns], agricultural open burning, and recreational campfires.”

