Celebrating Irish culture and history at Allaire

WALL TOWNSHIP — The history and culture of Ireland was brought to life at The Historic Village at Allaire on Saturday as visitors enjoyed a St. Patrick’s Day themed event that included traditional Irish cooking, folklore and music.

“We always do a St. Patrick’s Day event but we changed it this year to a tour style to make it more COVID safe because it controls the numbers more and also because you get way more information and more of an experience that way,” said Gina Palmisano, manager of volunteers and educational programming.

“The majority of people who worked here were Irish so we are celebrating their culture. There were other European backgrounds here as well but Irish was the predominant group of individuals that worked here so we are trying to celebrate their culture and show people what the 19th century version of that would look like and the origin of St. Patrick’s Day. The history of it goes back to Ireland but the version we know today is more American than anything else so the point of what we are doing to show today is to show the history and get people out and into the village again.”

According to organizers, the Irish workers at the James P. Allaire’s Howell Works of 1836 primarily served as molders for the furnace operation, but also were blacksmiths, farmers, and other skilled furnace workers. They brought with them their customs and traditions as well as their religion.

One of the most famous Irishmen to have lived in the Howell Iron Works according to organizers was John Roach, who started his career as a common laborer before building the largest and most productive shipbuilding empire in the United States.

Throughout the 90-minute guided tour, period dressed interpreters escorted guests of all ages to all of the villages historic buildings and trade shops to learn more, listen to traditional Irish songs performed by the Ballycastle Band in the Chapel, smell delicious Irish meals and treats prepared by the village’s hearth cooks and much more.

“We sold out pretty quickly which was great. People were excited to come out and have something to do that’s outdoors and safe,” Ms. Palmisano said.

