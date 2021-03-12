Jersey Mike’s and Make-A-Wish hold March Month of Giving

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — For the fifth year in a row, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Make-A-Wish New Jersey will partner for the foundation’s 11th annual March Month of Giving to fund local charities and grant wishes to those in need.

Throughout the month, customers who visit Jersey Mike’s Subs are urged to help Make-A-Wish New Jersey by donating when they buy their favorite sub. Donations will fund over 200 charities state-wide.

On March 31, Jersey Mike’s will hold its own “Day of Giving” as shops all around the state will give 100 percent of the day’s sales to their partner charities. Delivery will also be free to boost orders that day.

Whether customers order a sub, a catered meal or even a bag of chips, Jersey Mike’s will donate every single dollar from sales via the Jersey Mike’s app, online or in-store to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, organizers said.

Over 90 Jersey Mike’s locations will participate in the Day of Giving, including those in Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant Borough, Brick and Lavallette.

Since 2017, Jersey Mike’s Subs has raised over $1.1 million for Make-A-Wish New Jersey, according to officials, helping grant over 150 wishes to children with critical illnesses in local communities throughout the state.

Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities since the Month of Giving began in 2011.

“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”

According to Make-A-Wish officials, even in a global pandemic, Make-A-Wish continues its mission to grant wishes to those in need.

“As we celebrate five years of granting wishes in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, we are humbled to think about the lives that have been changed thanks to their financial support,” said Tom Weatherall, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey. “This year has been unprecedented because of the pandemic and has been a struggle for us as it has been for everyone. But Jersey Mike’s Subs has not stepped aside. They have instead found new and innovative ways to continue their support and create multiple opportunities for the community to support Make-A-Wish New Jersey and the March Month of Giving, with health and safety at the top of mind.”

“We are honored by their continued commitment and proud to once again be a part of their March Month of Giving,” Mr. Weatherall continued. “So, all throughout March — and especially on March 31, the Day of Giving — please support your local Jersey Mike’s. Buy a sub and help grant a wish.”

Make-A-Wish New Jersey has granted over 11,000 wishes since its inception in 1983, according to officials.

For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey and to find the nearest participating location, visit nj.wish.org/jerseymikes.

For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

