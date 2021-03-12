$1.9 trillion COVID/stimulus bill will bring billions to NJ, lawmakers say

ELIZABETH — Members of the New Jersey Congressional delegation on Friday hailed the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 as the beginning of a return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1.9 trillion dollar bill was signed by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Thursday, providing roughly $350 billion in aid for state and local governments, increasing funding for unemployment programs and direct $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals.

New Jersey is expected to receive $10 billion in state and local aid. Of that total, $6.4 billion will go directly to the state, $1.8 billion will be sent to the 21 counties in New Jersey and $1.7 billion will be divided among the state’s 565 municipalities.

U.S. Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker joined Gov. Phil Murphy in front of city hall in Elizabeth Friday to celebrate passage of the massive federal aid package called the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Booker said it would support “a massive billion-dollar investment” in schools, local municipalities, local businesses and vaccination efforts in New Jersey and aid individual Americans as the nation remains “months” away from a possible end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past 12 months, Gov. Murphy has had to call on the federal government for financial aid to support testing and vaccination efforts and help make up the budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic to local governments and schools systems.

The governor said that the $6 billion in aid going directly to the state will help it meet “obligations to our people and business community and secure the historic investments that will help us emerge from the pandemic stronger, fairer and more resilient.”

Roughly $2.7 billion help support local school districts, Gov. Murphy said, and $900 million will go to universities and colleges. An additional $450 million in emergency rental relief, $700 million in child care support are also planned.

While the infusion of aid is significant, he said, New Jersey is “still in the fight” to overcome the ravages of COVID-19.

Overnight, more than 3,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in New Jersey, and another 40 individuals died as a result of the virus.

“The variants, we know, are in the state, so don’t give up the fight,” the governor said, referencing mutations of COVID-19 which have been found to be more transmissible than the common strain.

