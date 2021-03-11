White Sands spa and resort seeks OK for expansion

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Owners of The White Sands Oceanfront Resort and Spa hope to construct a four-level, 24-room addition off the west side of the hotel, along Washington Avenue.

The applicants want to demolish two existing single-family houses located on Washington Avenue for the addition. The new space would stretch from the hotel into those lots along Washington Avenue with ground-level parking and three stories above for rooms and guest accommodations.

The applicants came before the borough’s zoning board on March 4, but did not complete its presentation. The application was carried to the board’s May 6 meeting.

Robert Shea, representing the Chiaia family, who have owned the hotel for close to 35 years, said they have appeared before the board numerous times over the years.

“The application before the board tonight is another example of what the Chiaia family has attempted to do over the course of the years, and that is to continually upgrade the hotel to present better accommodations to their guests,” said Mr. Shea.

The current hotel property at 1205 Ocean Ave. and the single-family houses are located in two different zoning districts, the RR-3 and SF-5, with different regulations.

Because of the split zone, the applicants seek a use variance as hotels are not permitted in the SF-5 zone and relief because the hotel does not meet the conditional use requirements of the RR-3 zone.

The proposed structure also requires a use variance for exceeding by 10 feet or 10 percent the maximum height permitted in the district for a principal structure.

According to Mr. Shea, the hotel would gain 21 rooms after construction, losing three from the current structure. The hotel would then have 76 total rooms.

The proposal also brings 27 new parking spaces to the site, for 98 total spaces. This would raise the hotel’s parking compliance to 81 percent. Guests would enter off both Washington and Philadelphia avenues, but would exit only out of Philadelphia.

The applicants plan to install a buffer wall on the west side of the property from Washington to Philadelphia avenues, and a roof gathering area with a non-operational lighthouse feature.

“The purpose of the observation deck was not to have access by the general public at all, that certainly would be an acceptable condition. This was to be used solely by guests of the hotel,” said Mr. Shea.

The area would be used by a maximum of 20 guests at a time and gatherings would have to be planned with management, Mr. Shea said. On occasion, wedding ceremonies with a maximum of 50 guests would use the space, but everything would be controlled by hotel management.

“After many discussions with the Chiaia’s, it was concluded that they’ll have controls over it so there’s no alcohol, no food, no nothing out there other than people,” said Mr. Shea. “It’s important that they have control on who’s up there for safety purposes, and to make sure the experience is one they are trying to achieve for their guests.”

The project will also allow the hotel to fulfill proper stormwater-management requirements from the state, Mr. Shea said.

The applicants said they would comply with borough regulations for hotels, including the current 15-day maximum stay period.

“In no way, shape or form we are looking to be a multi-family in any way. We are strictly a hotel and we are operating as a hotel. We’ll be in strict compliance with the ordinances in Point Pleasant Beach,” said Mr. Shea.

According to board attorney Dennis Galvin, the case will be split into two applications, one for project approval and one for site plan approval.

