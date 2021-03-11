Wall schools and VNA team up to vaccinate staff

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s nearly 700 teachers are on their way to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after the district superintendent was able to foster a connection with the Visiting Nurse Association.

The process is likely to speed up in the coming weeks and months, after Gov. Phil Murphy last week expanded eligibility to all teachers and support staff throughout New Jersey.

“It’s a great thing. I’m hearing more and more people are done with their first. It seems like it’s rolling out pretty well right now,” Wall Township Education Association [WTEA] President Gail Maher told The Coast Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said teachers had been struggling to find vaccination appointments for themselves on their own ever since the vaccine was first released, saying the search has become time consuming, “like a second job.”

“Until very recently, I believe a great deal of our teachers spent all of their free time going on to different websites, going to the state [COVID] site, CVS, Robert Wood Johnson and continuing to hit refresh to see if they could catch a vaccine appointment,” Ms. Maher said.

“It’s almost like a second job, for a couple of months now. Some people that might’ve had some underlying conditions or were older, did wind up getting appointments and some people even got their second on their own … We have a lot of teachers that have gotten their first [vaccination] that are now helping other teachers’ parents get into appointments, because it’s really hard to be that fast on a computer to get an appointment.”

Ms. Maher said she and members of the WTEA had heard through the grapevine back in January that the Freehold Regional High School District was teaming up with CentraState Medical Center to facilitate vaccinating that district’s nearly 800 teachers.

The WTEA decided it would need some extra help to get its members vaccinated, and reached out to the board of education and the administration.

“When we heard that, we asked the BOE and [Superintendent Tracy] Handerhan if they could spend some time trying to get a connection for us,” Ms. Maher said.

Although it took some time, two weeks ago the WTEA learned that Ms. Handerhan had, in fact, made a connection for the teachers with the VNA, which operates a vaccination clinic in Asbury Park. Teachers were directed to sign up on a website, and within days of receiving the email link, online appointments were already being made.

“Dr. Handerhan did make a connection with the Visiting Nurses of Central Jersey, where we were given a website to go to and sign up for those who needed their first shot. It wasn’t the next, but maybe the second day after we got the email we had people already get their appointments,” Ms. Maher said. “The district was able to help. It’s local. I think all of the people [getting vaccinated] through the district only have to go up to Asbury Park.”

Ms. Maher said the WTEA is not prioritizing or asking that some members be vaccinated before others. She said although her thoughts are “safety first,” it is ultimately a personal decision if, how and when teachers get vaccinated.

“We made sure we got the information out to our members. We told our members that the superintendent was trying to help out and trying to get some kind of a connection and she did. And we’re just happy it’s working out.”

Ms. Maher said while she is happy that teachers are now eligible, the governor should have done something earlier.

“I think it’s too little too late. I think if you’re prioritizing that schools should be open more and students should be on campus more, you should’ve more to move us up in the chain. 1B is a nice place to be. But 1A? The educational system moves the country and we’d move a lot quicker if we were vaccinated faster.”

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>