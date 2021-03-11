Spring Lake hosts successful food drive benefiting Fulfill

SPRING LAKE — Sunday marked the end of a six-day food drive held throughout the community, which organizers touted as a huge success for Fulfill, formerly known as the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

The goal of the food drive was to “help fight hunger by filling a Hummer” that was parked outside of H.W. Mountz Elementary School, St. Catharine School and police headquarters throughout the week.

“We were very, very happy with the effort and all the participation,” said Cheryl Lynch, who helped organize the food drive with Noelle Giblin and her husband, Capt. Tim Giblin of the Spring Lake Police Department. “The donations were abundant, and response, overall, was fantastic.

“Really a true testament as to how generous our community is and how that brave girl [who spoke up on the class Zoom call] touched all of our hearts. She really inspired so many to get involved and do something.”

Fulfill’s mission is “to alleviate hunger and build food security” while also ensuring that those who are food insecure have access to nutritious food.

According to Fulfill’s website, it has served 3.3 million more meals during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers of the food drive also said that hunger has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, and is estimated to affect 70,000 children in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The organizers did not divulge the amount of food donated to Fulfill, which weighs donations upon dropoff, due to an ongoing contest at H.W. Mountz and St. Catharine schools.

As a thank you to students for their participation in the food drive, the Spring Lake Police Department is holding a contest in which students have been asked to guess the total weight of the donation.

Capt. Giblin said the contest is “just another way to show them that we appreciate all they did to help us with the food drive.” The police department will award gift cards to the students who guess closest to the actual weight.

