Spring Lake Council introduces two land-use ordinances

SPRING LAKE — Two land-use ordinances were introduced at Tuesday night’s virtual mayor and council meeting.

One ordinance amends and supplements the land development chapter of the borough’s code regarding basements.

Councilman Robert Drasheff, who serves on the ad-hoc land use committee with Mayor Jennifer Naughton and Councilman Matthew Sagui, said the ordinance “amends the current ordinance, which allows basements to penetrate the water table.”

“This is a situation that Councilman Sagui has brought up for quite a while,” he added. “This ordinance amendment will eliminate any penetration below two feet of the current water table, the high water mark.”

About eight homes would be affected by the ordinance if adopted; however, Mr. Drasheff said that the thought behind the ordinance is to prevent future penetration of the water table, which could cause an issue for the borough in terms of wastewater and stormwater management.

The other ordinance amends and supplements the land development chapter regarding signs and awnings.

Councilman Drasheff explained that the amendment would force real estate signs to be taken down on any vacant land within 48 hours of the issuance of a construction permit.

