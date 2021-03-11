Rod’s Tavern in Sea Girt to get new outdoor dining decks

SEA GIRT — Plans are underway to add two outdoor dining decks at Rod’s Olde Irish Tavern before the landmark pub, closed since the pandemic lockdown last year, reopens this summer under new management.

“We’re very excited about it and think it’s going to be a great project. We’re looking forward to doing business in a great town like Sea Girt,” said Bob Cooper, president of Chefs International Inc., which will be renting the facility, at 507 Washington Blvd., from owner Frank Kineavy. Chefs International, located in Point Pleasant Beach, operates about a dozen area tavern/restaurants, including Anchor Tavern and Marina Grille in Belmar.

Mr. Cooper said he hopes the project can be completed in June or July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Site plans and several variances for the project were approved by the borough planning and zoning board last month.

One new deck will be at the southwest corner of the building, near the bar, and the other will be on the east side, off the existing Garden Room, Mr. Cooper said. A new wall system that can be raised will be installed on the east side, opening the indoor dining area to the outdoors during nice weather, he said.

“We thought we’d bring some of the outdoors, the light and air, inside,” he said.

Mr. Cooper said there are no plans to use the existing roof deck for dining.

He said plans also call for installing a ramp and expanded restrooms that are handicap accessible.

Mr. Cooper said the menu will be spruced up with new dishes but will include some of the old favorites.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.