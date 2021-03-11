In Bradley Beach, beach utility coffers are overflowing

BRADLEY BEACH — A $1.2 million windfall from last summer’s beach season presents an interesting challenge for the borough: how much of the surplus to use on beach improvements or whether to bank it in case this summer season is a washout.

In 2020 the borough collected $3.14 million in revenue, with $1.88 million in expenses. Last year, the borough had expected only $2.012 million in revenue for the beach utility. As per state law, revenue collected in the beach utility can not be used on non-beach-related expenses.

Chief Financial Officer Sandra Rice said, taking into consideration some recommendations on improvements from a volunteer committee, that the borough should be “cautious” on how much of the surplus it spends this year.

“It’s very nice we have a $1.2 million surplus, but do we really want to spend it all in one year or be prudent about it and maybe prioritize some of the things that are on that list,” she told members of the borough council.

As a starting point, Ms. Rice said she showed members of the borough council a preliminary outline utilizing more than $600,000 of that surplus, which included capital expenditures such as $500,000 to capital projects, $143,000 to the purchase of a beach tractor and rake and $28,000 for a Kubota.

Tuesday’s budget workshop was the first in a series of public meetings meant to get public insight into the 2021 municipal budget. This week the borough council went over the beach utility, but other borough accounts are set to be discussed at workshops held before borough council meetings over the next few weeks. Subject to change, the tentative schedule is to have two more budget workshops before scheduled council meetings, and introduce the 2021 municipal budget by May 11.

Members of the council seemed divided on how the coming summer should be viewed, with some wanting to take a more conservative stance on surplus spending. Councilman Randy Bonnell said he would feel uncomfortable using 65 percent of the surplus this year.

“It needs to be spread out, we need to pick a more reasonable percentage, say 30 percent,” he said. “As opposed to saying these are all the things we want to do, we should say this is what we could spend, how do we make that work.”

While it is difficult to predict how the summer will play out, in terms of weather and the coronavirus pandemic, there are some signs of positive movements.

So far in 2021, according to Mayor Larry Fox, the borough has made $710,655 from the sale of seasonal beach badges to date. Badges went on sale at the beginning of the year at a discounted rate. He added that the borough is close to running out of the 10,000 seasonal beach badges it had ordered, which went on sale for the holiday season.

This year, according to Ms. Rice, the borough expects to earn $1.9 million from the total sale of beach badges.

Council President Al Gubitosi said that the borough is “fairly confident” that it would hit $900,000 of seasonal badge sales, with the rest to be made up through the sale of daily badges, which last year cost $13.

“It’s not as big a risk as we think it might be if you look at the raw numbers in part because almost half of it is already sold in seasonal [badges],” he said. “We really have to have a crazy bad weather year … to not get that $1.9 million.”

“I think we could very comfortably cover the strategic plan recommendations,” he added.

Councilman John Weber said that the surplus should be used on closing up the gaps in the beach’s dune system, which currently has cutouts for beach access. Instead, he said, there should be walkups for beachgoers to get over the dunes.

“The dunes are the first line of defense,” he said. “To me, it’s a real risk to spend money on things back near the bulkhead before we secure the first line of defence.”

At the beginning of last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic started, the borough was concerned that limiting beachgoers would negatively impact revenues. To curtail that, the borough boosted the price of daily beach badges from $9 to $13. By the end of the summer it was clear that the hefty increase, which made Bradley Beach the most expensive beachfront in the immediate area, did not scare away summer tourists.

According to a preliminary outline by Ms. Rice, the total revenue the borough expects to collect, which also includes concession, beach locker and parking fees, is $2.764 million this year compared to $2.012 million last year.

Last year, the borough also collected $257,932 in parking fees, $106,840 in locker rentals and $114,000 in concession rents.

