Brielle firefighters rescue deer stuck in mud

BRIELLE – A deer that got stuck in the mud of Debbie’s Creek during low tide was rescued Thursday by members of Brielle Fire Co. No. 1.

“A dog chased the deer into the mud, and the deer had four legs stuck. The deer couldn’t get out by itself,” said Assistant Fire Chief Daryl Schambach.

He said the fire company was called, and members went out, lifted the deer onto a kayak, put a strap around it, and then towed the kayak ashore. The incident happened around noon off the end of Leslie Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was pretty quick,” Mr. Schambach said.

The deer then retreated under some bushes to rest, he said, and an animal control officer came to check it out.

“The deer was fine,” he said.

Prior to the rescue, the dog that had chased the deer into the mud refused to leave its side, he said, and the owner had to grab the dog and bring it back ashore, he said.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.