BRADLEY BEACH — Last year community residents banded together to donate hundreds of boxes worth of food to the Bradley Food Pantry, helping it through the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 27, borough officials are planning a new collection.

On March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Bradley Beach Fire Department and Bradley Beach First Aid Department along with some resident volunteers will drive through the streets of Bradley Beach, sirens echoing around the neighborhood to pick up food donations for the Bradley Food Pantry.

The collection this year is hosted by the Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are a lot of people in our area that are still vulnerable, looking for work, trying to figure out how to make ends meet. We’re humbled to be able to be of service to the Bradley Food Pantry to provide food to those families,” said Amy Hall, Staff Director of the Bradley Beach Community Alliance.

Like last year, the borough is asking residents to place the food items to donate on their front porch and a volunteer will pick it up. Food collected will be taken to the pantry via fire truck or ambulance.

Mayor Larry Fox said that the planned food drive shows how supportive the community is of the pantry.

“The Bradley Food Pantry, in my opinion, is the most important enterprise in town,” the mayor said. “When you think of how many volunteers we have at the Bradley Food Pantry and how many people they serve who are below the poverty line, there is nothing more important.”

Some food items that residents are asked to donate are:

Diapers – all sizes from newborn to adult Baby Wipes Feminine Hygiene Products Toiletries – shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream, disposable razors, body lotion – all sizes from travel size to family size Toilet paper Paper towels Laundry Detergent Vegetable oil Jelly Granola bars and other snacks Microwavable meals – Hormel Complete Meals, for instance Juice boxes Condiments – mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise Pasta Pasta sauce Rice Dried beans/split peas

Located next door from St. James Episcopal Church, on Fourth Avenue, the pantry has seen a doubling in the number of people who rely on it for food assistance.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.