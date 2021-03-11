5K to benefit autism program set for April 18 in Brielle

BRIELLE — The first-ever Future of Blue Race/Walk through the borough to raise money for an autism program is planned for 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 18.

The Monmouth Ocean Foundation For Children is sponsoring the race to help finance a new educational program for individuals age 21 and older with autism. The school is named Achieve Academy for Adults with Autism and is to be located on the Brookdale Community College’s satellite campus on Monmouth Boulevard in Wall Township.

The event, which will include a 5K race and a 2-mile walk, will begin in Brielle Park, at 658 Union Lane.

The foundation is seeking sponsorships, and application forms can be found on its website, moffc.org. Registration for the race can be found at runsignup.com/race/nj/brielle/TheFutureofBlue21plus.

The Achieve Academy will be an accredited program for adults with autism that is more than day care or respite, said Jennifer Zona, a Brielle resident and foundation executive board member.

“Our goal is to create a program that targets individuals’ needs,” she said, offering such services as speech, behavioral, occupational or physical therapy, as well as job training and employment placement in local businesses and organizations.

