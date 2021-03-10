TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that several categories of indoor establishments, including restaurants, can operate at 50 percent capacity starting next Friday.

During a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, the governor said restaurants, gyms, recreational and amusement facilities and barbershops and salons can increase their indoor capacity on March 19. Those businesses had operated at 35 percent capacity since the start of the year.

Also effective next Friday, indoor gatherings other than religious services, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services or performances can be held with a maximum of 25 individuals in attendance, up from 10. Outdoor gatherings will be capped at 50 individuals, up from 25.

“We feel confident in these steps, given the data that we have been seeing over the last five weeks,” Gov. Murphy said, noting that COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen below 2,000 over the last 12 days, a reduction from an average of 2,900 during early February.

“While the number of new cases that we report can fluctuate from day to day … we believe that when all factors are weighed we can make this expansion without leading to undue further stress on our healthcare system,” he added.

In contrast to state including Texas and Mississippi, the governor said, New Jersey’s “remains in effect and will continue to be enforced.”

On Wednesday, hospitalizations at the more than 70 hospitals throughout New Jersey were reported at 1,961, with 408 in intensive care and 235 on a ventilator. More than 3,000 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since last March to 729,403. The rate of infection remains over 1.04 percent, meaning that on average each individual infected with COVID-19 is spreading the disease to at least one other person.

Another 56 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 21,294. Not included in that total are 2,474 probable deaths that the state believes can be attributed to the pandemic.

Vaccinations are also ramping up in New Jersey, but supply is still short of demand, state officials have said.

The New Jersey Department of Health [NJDOH] reported on March 10 that 1,671,470 vaccinations have been administered in New Jersey, with 1,772,167 being first doses and 899,234 being second doses.

So far, more than a million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered, along with nearly 20,000 doses of the new approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to the NJDOH.

While decreasing numbers of hospitalizations and increasing numbers of vaccinations point to what could be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the existence of COVID-19 variants with increase transmissibility in New Jersey is weighing on officials.

Judith Persichilli, the commissioner of the NJDOH, said on Wednesday that there are 145 variants of concern cases in New Jersey. Six have been reported on Wednesday, with one being the state’s first case of a variant first identified in South Africa, B1.351. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, “there is some evidence to indicate that one of the spike protein mutations, E484K, may affect neutralization by some polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies.”

The B117 variant, originally identified in the United Kingdom, and the P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil, also have been reported in New Jersey with the UK strain being the most reported. Data from the NJDOH shows that Ocean County has the most cases of the UK variant in the state, with 29 cases, and Monmouth County has the second most, with 25 cases.

There has only been one case each of the P.1 and B1.351 variants, both have been in Hudson County.

