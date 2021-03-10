Feds: Brick man stole $50K in chainsaws

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Brick Township resident was arrested and charged with stealing $50,000 in chainsaws and chainsaw parts from Amtrak on Monday night, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jose Rodriguez is a senior Amtrak engineer and repairman based out of a facility in North Brunswick, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which claims Mr. Rodriguez has been an Amtrak employee since 2007.

“Between August 2016 and July 2020, Rodriguez obtained 77 chainsaws, 103 bars and 163 chains from Amtrak, the total value of which was over $50,000,” federal prosecutors said Tuesday. “Rodriguez used an online auction service to sell most of the Amtrak chainsaws and parts to purchasers throughout the United States. Rodriguez also directly contacted one purchaser on multiple occasions offering to sell chainsaws and parts the day before or the same day that Rodriguez picked up chainsaws and parts from Amtrak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Agents recovered several chainsaws that Rodriguez sold, which had serial numbers matching Amtrak’s chainsaws. One of those chainsaws had previously been reported stolen by Amtrak.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.