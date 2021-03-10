BELMAR — Borough firefighters responded to a condo unit fire at 22 Seaside Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Belmar Fire Marshal Ryan Dullea, there were no injuries reported, but firefighters retrieved a dog from inside the unit and brought the animal to safety.

The fire department quickly extinguished the blaze, which had extended into a crawlspace of the unit. Firefighters had to use saws to remove the flooring in order to get access to space.

The Office of the Belmar Fire Marshal and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, which has thus far been deemed accidental.

“The Belmar Fire Marshal Office would like to remind residents to ensure proper function of their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors,” Mr. Dullea said. Residents who wish to request a home safety inspection may do so by calling the fire marshal’s office at 732-681-3700 ext. 239.

