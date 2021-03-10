Brick mayor finds marijuana bill ‘unconscionable’

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John G. Ducey announced his opposition to recently-passed legislation regarding underage possession or use of cannabis, at Tuesday night’s public council meeting.

State Senate Bill No. 3454, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law late last month, prohibits law enforcement from notifying an underage individual’s parents or guardians upon their first offense. Additionally, police officers may not stop or search an underage individual or their personal property due to the odor or unconcealed possession of cannabis, under S-3454.

“It’s pretty upsetting … to me, parents should be the number-one people parenting their kids, and you can’t take away the parents’ rights to parent their kids, and you can’t parent correctly without the notification,” Mayor Ducey said. “So, the police … if they find a kid with vodka or whatever, if it’s the first time ever, they give a written warning and that’s it. The parents do not get notified.”

Parents and guardians are notified of all subsequent offences, and minors are subject to fines or community service following their third offence, under S-3454.

