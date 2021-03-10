BELMAR — The borough will reject the sole bid it has received for emergency medical services, Mayor Mark Walsifer told The Coast Star on Wednesday, as the dissolution of the Belmar First Aid squad nears.

The lone bid, submitted by Quality Medical Transport to take over EMS services for the borough on April 1, offered several multi-year coverage scenarios, ranging from $164,558 to $2.72 million. The proposal was obtained by The Coast Star in response to an Open Public Records Act [OPRA] request.

“Yes, we did receive one bid and we will be rejecting that bid,” the mayor said in an email. “We had discussions with different paid EMS companies during the bid process. It was clear that this was not the direction to go in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The next borough council meeting is on March 16.

He added that Belmar is “a unique town” with a small number of calls during the winter months and a significantly larger number during the summer beach season. This has led the borough to consider creating a first aid squad under the auspices of the Belmar Police Department.

“We have a team led by Ryan Dullea [the borough’s fire marshal] that is working to bring our EMS under the Belmar Police Department umbrella,” the mayor said. “We will be hiring a lot of the Belmar First Aid employees and also training some of the borough employees to be EMT certified. So, during normal business hours, they can supplement transports to the hospital.”

“We are also working with surrounding towns to do shared service and eventually work towards a regionalized EMS. We will be ready to go on April 1,” the mayor added. An OPRA request by The Coast Star for responses to the borough’s request for proposals turned up a single offer from Quality Medical Transport Inc, of Bayville. A deadline for submissions was Feb. 26.

The base proposal submitted would include Quality Medical Transport entering into an agreement with the borough from April 1 until March 31, 2022. The proposal would include one dedicated ambulance, 23 undedicated ambulances and up to 17 additional available ambulances. The cost would be $545,293.

Alternatives to that base proposal include a three-year agreement at the cost of $1.6 million, a five-year agreement at the cost of $2.72 million and an agreement that would last until Sept. 30 at the cost of $260,646 that would keep 24/7 EMS service. A fourth alternate proposal would provide coverage from 6 a.m. on Monday until 6 p.m. on Friday, which would cost $164,558, according to plans, and would go from April 1 until Sept. 30, 2026.

The borough council last week appropriated funds to facilitate the start of its own first aid service.

On March 2, it was said that $36,000 from the borough’s current fund would be used for salaries and wages, $21,000 for other expenses and $99,000 for capital improvements. From the borough’s beach utility, $24,000, salaries and wages, $14,000 in other expenses and $66,000 capital expenses/first aid are listed.

When asked by a member of the public what those monies would be used for, Mayor Mark Walsifer said it would be used for first aid rigs and start-up expenses.

“If the bids don’t come in at the right prices, we had to put that in there so we could buy a couple of rigs and for the start-up costs,” he said.

The appropriations were approved by the borough council at the March 2 meeting. The Belmar First Aid Squad was founded in 1927 and advertises itself as the nation’s first dedicated first aid squad service. In 2018, the squad switched from an all-volunteer squad to one with a mix of volunteer and paid professionals providing 24-hour service to residents of both Belmar and Lake Como. The squad also helps to fund the 30-member Belmar Water Rescue Team, which responds to around 20 calls a year.

The Belmar First Aid Squad covers Belmar and Lake Como. It has been the practice of the squad not to bill residents out-of-pocket costs for medical transportation.

Last year, the squad entered into negotiations with the Belmar on a higher stipend for their services, but negotiations stalled.

In January, the squad announced that it would be dissolving on March 31.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.