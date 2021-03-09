Thomas Tanis

By
Star News Group Staff
-
41 views

Thomas Tanis, 69, of Manasquan, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tom was born on Feb. 16, 1952 in Paterson and spent his childhood summers in Manasquan where he later built his home and family.

Tom is predeceased by his parents