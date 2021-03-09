Gary F. Tackas

Gary F. Tackas, 83, of Brick formerly of Brielle, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Newark, Gary lived in Brielle and Wall before moving to Brick in 2004. Gary worked in finance for Blue Cross/Blue Shield before becoming a realtor for Weichert Realty, Point Pleasant