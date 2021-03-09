POINT PLEASANT — A traveling sign campaign that has been making its way through the state was installed in the front yard of a Point Pleasant home on Saturday, emphasizing the effects that isolation has had on residents of long-term-care facilities amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Three hundred black and yellow signs with the words “Isolation Kills, Too!” and the names of loved ones who have died or are living in isolation were planted in front of Maryellen McLaughlin’s home on Kilkare Parkway.

To FACE NJ founder, Bill Borrelle, as well as other families who have loved ones in long-term-care facilities, the purpose of the sign campaign is simple and reasonable: they want the state to loosen its restrictions on visitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that COVID can kill, but isolation kills, too,” Mr. Borrelle, of Bay Head, said.

It has been a year since long-term-care facilities shut down in March of 2020 and prohibited visitors in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic COVID-related deaths had skyrocketed in long-term-care facilities, but now, Mr. Borrelle said, deaths have significantly declined and the residents are vaccinated. In spite of this, he added, the state still has not changed its visitation guidance.

“I think it’s a reasonable request to the state that they change things and open up visitation again,” he said. “We wear PPE, we have been vaccinated and they also test us when we enter, so there’s three layers of protection.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.