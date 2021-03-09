Appellate court upholds ruling against Manasquan in 2015 diving mishap

MANASQUAN — The state Superior Court Appellate Division upheld a $349,885 award to a Point Pleasant man who sued the borough after sustaining injuries when he dove into a bulkhead at Whiting Beach in 2015.

The award to Doug Perkins, upheld by appellate judges Michael J. Haas, Hany A. Mawla and Arnold L. Natali Jr., includes $262,479.67 for past lost wages as well as a third of Mr. Perkins’ attorney fees amounting to $87,405.73. The judges denied Mr. Perkins’ appeal for pain and suffering damages.

Borough Attorney Mark Kitrick told The Coast Star in August 2019 that Mr. Perkins had originally sought a $1.2 million settlement with the borough prior to trial.

