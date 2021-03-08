Sean Gaine

By
Star News Group Staff
-
29 views

Sean Gaine, of Point Pleasant, died on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Sean, born on March 14, 1967 in Neptune, was the second of four children to Bridget [Terry] Conlon of County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland and John Gaine of County Kerry, Ireland. Sean was raised by his devoted parents to overcome the physical and developmental