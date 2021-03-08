Richard James Vivian

Richard J. “Dick” Vivian, 77, of Manasquan, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

A 1961 graduate of Freeport High School on Long Island. He married his high school sweetheart, Vivian Lee, often-after, clarifying her first name was the same as her last. He had a great sense of humor with an endless library of