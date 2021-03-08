Gail Mearns Gartner

Gail Mearns Gartner, 70, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center, surrounded by family.

Born in Kearny, raised in Middletown, Gail moved to Brick in 1976, where she raised her family. She moved to Wall nine years ago.

She adored her grandchildren and watching them grow