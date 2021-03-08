Dolores Harris

Dolores A. Harris [McKiever], passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Dolores, otherwise know as “Dee,” was born April 29, 1939 in Palmerton, Pennsylvania. Dolores grew up in Newark with her four siblings: Joe, Manny, Rosemarie and Julie. Dolores attended West Side High School Class of 1957. Upon graduation Dolores