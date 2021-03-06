Beach holds on for overtime rivalry win

POINT BORO — The Point Beach girls basketball team pulled out the 54-52 overtime win over Point Boro on Saturday, March 6.

The Garnet Gulls not only avenged the 10-point rivalry loss from earlier in the season but claimed third place in Pod D as the No. 4 seed taking down the No. 2 Panthers.

“Even though we ended in third, we feel like we’re all in first just by beating Boro,” Beach senior Alli House said. “That’s all we really care about is beating them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With 5.2 seconds left, Boro sent Beach’s Cassidy Burns to the line. Missing the front end of a one-and-one, Boro’s Gen Fara came down with the rebound but missed the game-tying shot for a chance at a second overtime.

“We just had to guard her,” Burns said of the play. “It feels really good [to win]. We wanted to beat them really bad and we did that and I think we all worked together to do this.”

Beach built an early double-digit lead and eventually led Boro by as much as 14 in the second half. But the Panthers made a valiant comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Gulls 13-2, and knotted the game at 48 with a pair of free throws from Kiera Munyan.

Burns led Beach with 20 points, House finished with 12, Jada Clayton added 11, Lauryn Case contributed nine and Grace Fraueheim put up two.

Boro was led by Fara’s career and game-high 23 points, while Munyan, Chelsea Distelcamp and Lila Shaver finished with eight each and Erika Marinelli dropped five.