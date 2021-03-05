Sham-ROCK expects to bring luck to Beach downtown

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee is offering residents a new and entertaining way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the borough.

Sham-ROCK, the committee’s celebration on Saturday, March 13 from noon to 2 p.m., invites residents downtown to show off their Irish pride and spread some luck in their communities.

The festivities will kick off in the Borden’s parking lot, where participants will be greeted by the “Lucky Charms” of Point Pleasant Beach, the borough’s recreation, environmental, beautification and art committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Visit each of their tables to engage in the jubilant activities planned for you,” officials said. “Adorn yourself in green and let’s bring good luck and fortune to our downtown local businesses.”

For just $2 a person, participants will begin to search the streets for hidden four-leaf clovers spread throughout downtown businesses.

Participants who find these clovers will then be entered into a raffle. Those who spend in downtown businesses will receive extra clovers for more chances to win.

“After sprinkling good luck into the downtown, bring your clovers to the registration desk for entry into the ‘Pot of Gold’ raffle, a collection of gift cards from our local businesses,” recreation officials said.

And what would be a St. Patrick’s Day celebration without bagpipers?

The festivities will conclude at Last Wave Brewing Company at 601 Bay Ave. for a show for residents.

“We will have live performances, a bagpipe duel and golden brews for a family-friendly gathering in celebration of the revitalization of Point Pleasant Beach and all of the good fortune we leprechauns have spattered through town,” officials said.

The committee reminds residents to follow proper social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required.

To join the celebration, a preregistration link can be found on the committee’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pointpleasantbeachrecreationcommittee.

Same-day registration opens at 11:30 a.m. and will run the duration of the event.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.