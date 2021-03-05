Presbyterian Church uses Zoom to expand its reach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church has adapted to the pandemic by bringing services directly to parishioners’ homes every Sunday morning.

The church, organized in 1882 around the time of the incorporation of the borough, broadcasts its services via Zoom to its followers.

For Church Administrator Michele Russo, online service let the church expand its audience every weekend, despite the difficulties of COVID-19.

“The congregation is a lot of older people; we do have some younger people as well,” said Ms. Russo. “We’re a small church, and we have so many people that are scared.”

Despite a recent change by Gov. Phil Murphy expanding capacity limits places of worship to up to 50 percent of normal capacity, Point Pleasant Presbyterian is sticking to its current limit, 25 percent, Ms. Russo said.

The administrator said the church often has around 18 people inside every service, including the clergy, leaving around 13 or so spaces for attendees.

Currently, the church has reservations for in-person spots every Sunday. Those wishing to reserve a spot can call 732-899-0587.

Because of COVID-19, the church has been reluctant to invite more than 25 percent capacity into its service in order to keep those attendees safe.

“We’re hoping with the vaccine we’ll get more and more, but as of right now that’s what we average per week,” said Ms. Russo.

The live Zoom services expanded the church’s parish to include people in Florida and Arizona, who used to attend the church, as well as parishioners in the borough. Ms. Russo said the church adopted the online services at the start of the pandemic last March.

“We’re going to continue to do that because we’re reaching out to so many more people,” said Ms. Russo.

Ms. Russo said the church often gets about 80 to 100 people signing on every Sunday. Point Pleasant Presbyterian plans to hold Zoom services even after the pandemic ends, to continue to offer those out of state a place to worship.

The church still holds weddings and other ceremonies by appointment, according to the administrator, but capacity limits are strictly followed.

For more information on Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, visit pointpresbyterian.org or facebook.com/PointPleasantPresbyterianChurch/.

The church also offers email lists for news and updates from Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church and ministries.

