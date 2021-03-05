LINCROFT — Monmouth County will open a vaccine distribution site at the shore, officials said Friday, and has so far received 800 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from the state.

The Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park will host the new site.

This is the second partnership that the county has entered into with a house of worship, with the goal of helping to distribute vaccines to underserved communities. Last month, a county vaccination site was opened as Pilgrim Baptist Church in Red Bank.

“We need to be in these communities and that is why we are putting it out there,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said during a briefing at at the county vaccination site on the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College.

The Second Baptist Church, which is located at 124 Atkins Ave, will begin distributing vaccines on Saturday, March 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. The site will be allotted 100 vaccine doses, which will be distributed by appointment only.

“I am grateful as a representative and concerned citizen of the west side of Asbury Park to make this partnership possible,” said Pastor Semaj Vanzant, Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park. “I am grateful that this outlines the struggle of equality to all citizens to be able to have access and resources through this partnership. The partnership signifies a step to come together as people of Monmouth County, and everyone knows they matter not just through words, but through action.”

Asbury Park MayorJohn Moor thanked the county for agreeing to create a distribution site in the city.

“Five weeks ago today, I called Director Arnone with a crazy idea for a vaccine site in Asbury Park and his response stunned me when he said he was working on a partnership in Red Bank and would love for Asbury Park to be next,” the mayor said.

“I knew the Second Baptist Church was the perfect partner for this vaccine site and we could never thank the Board of Commissioners and Monmouth County enough for what they are doing for Asbury Park.”

The county vaccination site at Brookdale Community College, has the capacity to vaccinate 2,000 individuals a week, and a site at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building in Freehold has the capacity to vaccinate 500 individuals a week.

According to Director Arnone, the county received 800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this past week, but there are state rules on where they can be distributed.

So far the county has vaccinated 24,553 individuals, 17,917 of which have been first doses and 6,628-second doses.

Despite past expressions of concern about the quantity of doses reaching Monmouth County, Mr. Arnone said Friday that talks with state officials gave him optimism that the 2,500 doses the county has been receiving weekly will soon be increasing.

“We see it changing, especially with the new distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination,” the director said.

Appointments will be open to Monmouth County residents who are currently eligible according to guidelines issued by the New Jersey Department of Health. Information about who is currently eligible is also available on www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

