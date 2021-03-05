Mantoloking goes live with updated borough website

MANTOLOKING — The borough activated its new and improved website late February, giving residents easier access to information.

According to officials, the site’s new design is simple, streamlined and very easy to navigate.

“The Borough of Mantoloking has been anticipating for a significant period of time revamping the current website,” said Mayor Lance White.

Borough Clerk Beverley Konopada worked for about a year, reviewing other websites, speaking with vendors and accumulating information, according to Mayor White, all to make sound decisions while building the new site.

“In addition, our department heads have been working to be certain that the construction, police, finance and clerical departments have supplied all the information necessary to respond to whatever questions or situations that might arise from residents and contractors,” said Mayor White.

Ms. Konopada said she hopes the new site will speed up information flow, offering many easy tabs and links to departments for residents. The borough will continue to use the site to post meeting agendas, events and announcements.

“We ask for your patience as we move forward; the site is a work in process,” said Ms. Konopada.

The borough is currently working to add new content and information for residents while managing existing content to make sure the site is working properly.

“It’s a huge undertaking and it will take weeks to get this exactly where it is we want it to be,” said the clerk.

“We’re hoping that the public enjoys the site as much as we do,” said Ms. Konopada. “I just think it’s going to be so much more beneficial for the public to be able to find information so quickly.”

“We are nearing the finish line and I believe that our residents will be very pleased with the end product,” added Mayor White.

Residents can visit the new site at the usual borough URL at mantoloking.org.

The borough also runs and updates a beaches Facebook page at facebook.com/MantoBeaches.

Mantoloking Flags

The borough is selling flags and lanyards like those displayed on borough hall.

The flags and lanyards are on sale in the finance department on the second floor of the municipal building at 202 Downer Ave. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to officials, these are the updated edition of the flags and are beautiful to display.

The cost is: $60 for the 3’ by 5’ flag; $30 for the 16” by 24” flag; and $2 for the lanyards.

Contact the borough hall with questions at 732-475-6983.

