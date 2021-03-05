Manasquan and St. Rose meet in third place SCT game

BELMAR – The Manasquan and St. Rose girls basketball teams will play in the Championship pod third-place game of the Shore Conference playoffs Saturday at noon at the McCann Activities and Athletic Center at St. Rose.

The Warriors and Purple Roses both lost in semifinal games on Thursday. Manasquan lost to top seed and number one ranked St. John Vianney 64-47, while St. Rose fell to second seed Red Bank Catholic 60-44.

The Warriors got a big game from junior Mary Donnelly who finished with 22 points. Manasquan fell behind early against the Lancers, but took the lead late in the second quarter.

A 3-pointer by Donnelly, a fast break basket off a steal by Maci Black and a drive by Hope Masonius pushed the Warriors ahead 18-17.

The Lancers would finish the half on a 7-0 run to take a 24-18 lead at the half.

St. John Vianney would take a double-digit lead in the second half and though Manasquan pulled within 10 points several times during the second half, they could never trim the Lancers advantage to single digits.

St. Rose fell behind the Caseys 33-19 at the half. The Purple Roses played Red Bank Catholic almost even during the second half, but could not trim the advantage.

Abby Antognoli led St. Rose with 15 points, while Niaisya Ervin had 10 for St. Rose.

The Purple Roses and Warriors game can be watched at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/st-rose-high-school-belmar-nj